Cold wave to abate as western disturbances set to return

Cold wave conditions over parts of North-West India and adjoining Central and East India will abate as twin weather-making western disturbances move in afresh across the international border, with one of them being an active and intense system capable of setting up clouds, snow and rainfall.

Arrival of these systems and accompanying moisture and clouds will cause minimum (night) temperatures to move up gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius. They are expected to rise over Gujarat during next the next four days before dipping yet again.

Chill to abate

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the chilly conditions over Punjab, South-West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada will abate from Tuesday. Cold day conditions due to clouds over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh too will start abating during this period.

The active western disturbance may affect North-West India from Wednesday with an induced cyclonic circulation forming over South-West Rajasthan the next day. This will pipe in incremental moisture from the North Arabian Sea into the hills and plains.

Light isolated rainfall/snowfall is forecast over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh for three days and increase thereafter. Surface winds (speed 15-25 km/hr) may prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the subsequent two days.

Widespread showers likely

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely over the hills of from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated hailstorms may break over the region on Thursday.

Interaction between the western disturbance (south-westerlies) and south-easterlies from the opposite side (Bay of Bengal) will bring scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana and North-West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning may lash Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and Friday and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday.

Mercury below normal

Night temperatures are currently appreciably below normal over most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Odisha and normal Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Day temperatures are below normal due to fog/clouds over Uttar Pradesh ,Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, plains of West Bengal and normal over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Cold day conditions

Cold day to severe cold day conditions (clouds/fog) prevail over North Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Cold wave conditions prevailed also over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and North Odisha.

To the South, non-seasonal troughs to either side (Arabian Sea and the Bay) may trigger isolated light rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal today (Monday) and over the rain-deficit Kerala and Mahe during the next five days, the IMD said.