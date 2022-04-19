Combination of factors favour India’s natural rubber production

Production up 8.4 per cent at 775,000 tonnes during 2021-22

The proactive measures adopted by the Rubber Board to boost production has started yielding results with figures showing an upward trend during 2021-22 and the output is seen exceeding 775,000 tonnes for the year.

KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board cited a combination of factors for the surge in production which included buoyancy in prices; increased rain guarding of rubber plantations; more area brought under tapping through the strategy of “adoption of untapped holdings”; measures taken aimed at disease prevention through prophylactic spraying; and impact of programme for popularising self-tapping

He said that 3,88,000 hectares were rain guarded in 2021-22 as against 2,50,000 hectares during the previous year. Likewise, 40,000 hectares were brought under tapping in 2021-22 through adoption as against 14,000 hectares during previous year.

However, natural rubber consumption has also gone up simultaneously during 2021-22 and is seen touching 12.4 lakh tonnes during the year. This was mainly on account of improved performance by the automobile/tyre sector.

The gap between production and consumption has been filled by imports, which is expected to be 5.3 lakh tonnes during 2021-22. The natural rubber exports showed a downward trend and are expected to be in the region of 3500 tonnes as international prices were higher than prices in domestic market through almost the entire year.

Raghavan added that a National Rubber Mission (NRM) to double the area under rubber cultivation by 2026 is under preparation. The objective of NRM is to make India self-sufficient in rubber production.

Meanwhile, the Rubber Board has observed its foundation day on April 18 with various programmes that included the launching of the second edition of virtual trade fair.

Rubber plantation development in 200,000 hectares in all seven states in the North East and West Bengal with financial support from major tyre companies, field trials of two more GM plants, electronic trading platform, Rubber Census etc. are the ongoing programmes of the Board.

Other significant achievements of the Board included expansion of rubber area from 75000 hectares in 1950 to 830000 hectares in 2021; increase in production from 16000 tonnes in 1950 to 7,80,000 tonnes in 2021; increase in productivity from 284 kg/ ha in 1950 to 1472 kg/ ha in 2021, spread of rubber cultivation from traditional area to non-traditional areas and North East, promotion of good agricultural practices and establishment of network of rubber growers.

Year Production (in tonnes) 2018-19 6,51,000 2019-20 7,12,000 2020-21 7,15,000

Year Consumption (in tonnes) 2018-19 12,11,000 2019-20 11,34,000 2020-21 10,96,400