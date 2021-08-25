Commerce Ministry suspends seven sections of Tea Act to hike output

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Union Government has suspended operations of Sections 12 to 16, Section 39 and Section 40 of the Tea Act, 1953.
The move, made by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is likely to pave the way for higher production through some excess supply of tea in the system, which is already reeling under the pressure of lower realisation, industry insiders said.
Sections 12 to 16 of the Tea Act, 1953, essentially deals with method of control of extension of tea cultivation, limitations to the extension of cultivation, grant of permission to plant tea; while Sections 39 and 40 deal with penalty for illicit cultivation and removal of tea planted without permission.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 48 of the Tea Act, 1953 (29 of 1953), the Centre hereby suspends the operation of sections 12 to 16, Section 49 and Section 40 of the Tea Act, 1953 until further order,” it said in a notification in the official gazette.
According to a senior industry official, the move would hardly make an impact as a majority of the sections have been “blatantly flouted” all these years.
“These rules have been violated by people, particularly in the North-East, leading to indiscriminate rise in production. Now there is very little land left to be utilised for plantations,” the official told BusinessLine.
It is to be noted that a spurt in production, primarily led by small tea growers (STG) in recent years has led to an oversupply in the system, thereby exerting pressure on prices. STGs currently account for nearly 51 per cent of the country’s total tea production.
The cost of production for STGs is much less as compared to the organised tea industry, which has to bear fixed labour costs. Labour accounts for nearly 70 per cent of their total cost. Naturally, their margins suffer when the price realisation is not good. STGs, on the other hand, can make profits due to lower cost structure thereby creating a dichotomy in the system.
“It is true that these sections of the Tea Act are now irrelevant. Government should think on how to manage the oversupply situation and improve average price realization of tea,” said Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, President of CISTA (Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association).
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...