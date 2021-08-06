Commerce Ministry upgrades Rubber Training Institute based on performance

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Considering the versatile and innovative activities undertaken for the sustainability of the rubber sector and human resource development, the Commerce Ministry has upgraded Rubber Training Institute (RTI) as a National Institute for Rubber Training.
The decision in this regard has been taken as per the recommendation of the national committee on external evaluation engaged for the performance evaluation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Scheme of Rubber Board.
The upgrading ceremony of RTI to NIRT will be conducted at the institute in virtual mode next week. It is expected that the raise in the stature of the institute will increase the reach of its activities in the coming years and help it emerge as a sustainable and self-reliant model.
According to official sources, RTI had been executing various activities and has contributed significantly towards technology updation, quality improvement, ancillary income generation, value addition, skill development, employment generation, empowerment of weaker communities, and capacity building of clusters.
In collaboration with external bodies, RTI has undertaken many initiatives such as the launch of skill development programmes in the natural rubber-growing States under PMKVY, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and employability enhancement programmes. These projects were successfully implemented based on the guidelines of the funding agencies through internal departmental convergence.
Natural rubber output up a tad despite Covid shutdown
Rubber Board has been taking earnest efforts to sustain the rubber sector through formulation and propagation of innovative, cost effective and environment-friendly R&D, and extension strategies in an inclusive manner. RTI utilises these expertise for providing required knowledge and skill for the self-reliance and growth of all links in the rubber industry value chain.
