India’s first comprehensive handbook on bamboo cultivation was released at a “National Symposium on Bamboo” held in New Delhi on Thursday,

The handbook will be available in seven regional languages and will in particular equip smallholder women farmers with essential knowledge and practices.

Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Rural Development, and Alexandria Huerta, Acting Mission Director, USAID, also launched an app, which is a digital tool providing real-time data support for women smallholder farmers. The app will also help build a traceable supply chain for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, boosting bamboo product demand and export potential, a statement from the organisers said.

Sustainable livelihood

The symposium, organised by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Industree Foundation, was held to promote sustainable rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment, and climate resilience through bamboo farming.

It emphasised bamboo’s potential as a sustainable alternative in various industries, aiming to enhance livelihoods and significantly contribute to environmental conservation and sustainable development goals.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana aims to empower 1 million rural women as “Lakhpati Didis” (women earning over ₹100,000 annually) through bamboo farming, driving economic independence and sustainable development across India.

Industree Foundation’s partnership with DAY-NRLM builds on the success of USAID’s Producer-Owned Women Enterprises (POWER) project, implemented by Industree in three states, which has aggregated over 10,000 women into 37 women-owned enterprises, and farmer producer collectives.

These women producers have fulfilled market orders worth over $3 million over the past five years. This successful model will be scaled nationwide in collaboration with State Rural Livelihoods Missions.

USAID’s strategy

Addressing the symposium, Singh said, “The bamboo cultivation programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering rural women and promoting sustainable development, creating lasting economic opportunities while advancing climate mitigation and resilience.”

Alexandria Huerta, Acting Mission Director, USAID said, “Addressing gender-related inequalities and promoting locally-led development are important aspects of USAID’s global strategy.”

Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Union Ministry of Rural Development, said, “The bamboo programme not only provides economic opportunities but also contributes to environmental sustainability. We believe that this initiative will serve as a model for rural development and women’s empowerment across the country.”

Neelam Chhiber, Co-founder, Industree Foundation, said, “Bamboo cultivation has immense potential to transform rural economies and improve the lives of countless women. We have created foundations for 5,500 farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra to have sustainable income from the fourth year and for a minimum of forty years.”