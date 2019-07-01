Concerted efforts reduce illegal pepper imports from Sri Lanka to naught

The collective efforts of pepper growers against illegal imports from Sri Lanka seem to be yielding results. This is evident in the drastic fall in Vietnam-origin pepper shipments from the island nation, which were nil in March and April, according to sources in the grower community.

Earlier, in January-December 2018, pepper imports for re-export, home consumption and value addition were to the tune of 51,000 tonnes only. This included illegal imports from Sri Lanka. The drop in illegal imports has been made possible through strict monitoring at the customs level.

However, certain unscrupulous importers still managed to import 60 tonnes of Vietnamese black pepper in the recent period at an minimum import price (MIP) of ₹500/kg and a duty of 8 per cent, Kishore Shamji of the Kochi-based Kishor Spices told BusinessLine.

KK Vishwanath, Coordinator, Consortium of Black Pepper Growers Organisation, attributed the decrease in illegal shipments to persistent efforts by both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments.

However, some such imports are still taking place through informal border checkposts in Nepal and the organisation has requested the authorities not to allow such import receipts without any value addition. Since the margin for value-added pepper products and powder is higher in the local market, local traders manage to get their local supplies over-invoiced.

The organisation, he said, has taken up the matter of tighter vigilance at borders with the Commerce Ministry. Meanwhile, the domestic pepper production scenario looks bleak, with changes in weather patterns badly affecting hopes of a better crop in the 2019 season. The Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development has estimated that production in the 2018-19 season is likely to be around 62,000 tonnes compared to 70,878 tonnes in 2017-18.

According to Shamji, several multinational companies have come up with very high production figures during the current season, which would be hard to achieve. Last year’s floods and unprecedented hot summer in March and April may have impacted pepper vines and hence production is likely to be in the range of 55,000 tonnes, with the average price hovering in the range of ₹325/kg.

“It is too early to tell how the crop will give yields due to a long dry spell. The monsoon is yet to be active in many growing areas. By September, there will be a clear picture on the yield for 2020,” Vishwanath said.

Shamji said that black pepper prices the world over are reported to be on a downward trend. The new crop in Indonesia is around the corner, to be followed by Brazil. This has activated Vietnamese exporters to flush out their carry-forward stocks at around $2,000-$2,300. Sri Lanka and Indonesia are also reported to have reduced their price to $3,300 from $3,700.