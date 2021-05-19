Consumer Affairs Dept to monitor prices of essential commodities

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has directed the Department of Consumer Affairs to monitor prices of essential commodities. He asked officials to ensure that adequate stock of commodities to cushion price shocks and stabilise prices.
The DoCA collects data of prices from 157 centres across 34 States/UTs which are also expected to monitor the prices of 22 essential Commodities, especially pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and milk. This is to ensure timely market intervention to keep prices affordable to consumers.
“The Union Minister said that the provisions of Essential Commodities Act may be enforced by States if any miller, wholesaler or retailer tries to take undue advantage of the Covid situation and hoards essential commodities,” an official statement added.
In a bid to ease the supply of pulses, the Ministry of Commerce has also changed its import policy. “The Minister said that advance planning be done by all concerned to ensure that no shortage of any essential commodity emerges at any time,” the statement added.
“An online datasheet was also shared with States to fill the details of millers, wholesalers and importers and the stocks of pulses held by them...pulse producing States were also requested to facilitate procurement to encourage farmers to cultivate pulses, it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...