Contest for white areca de-husking machine

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd, which conducted programmes to train youths in arecanut tree climbing in 2018 and 2019, has set its eyes on devising a machine to remove husks from white arecanut. It has invited entries for a competition.

Peeling the husk off is a laborious task in areca processing, which requires manual labour.

SN Khandige, Vice-President of Campco, told BusinessLine that though some farmers have devised machines for the purpose, they are not very efficient. Considering this, Campco is organising a competition on developing a machine that can remove husk from white arecanut and provide quality output to farmer. The competition is an effort to encourage new ideas in farm mechanisation.

A team of experts will visit the contestants at their workplace and see the performance of their machines. The quality of the peeled arecanut, and the efficiency of the machine in terms of power consumption and productivity will be considered while evaluating it.