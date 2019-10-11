Convention on big data in agriculture at Hyderabad from October 16-18

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) here will host the third annual convention of CGIAR (formerly known as Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research) Platform for Big Data in Agriculture from October 16 to 18.
Delegates from India and abroad would attend the conference, which is being held with the theme ‘Trust: Humans, Machines kicks’.
“We need to increase production, but we also need to preserve and renew ecosystems, manage climate extremes, and deal with depleting soil and land resources. Reliable digital solutions may be the most important tool we have to rise to the challenge--if we can build them,” Brian King, Coordinator for the BIG DATA Platform, has said.
The Big Data in Agriculture Platform is co-led by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).
Telangana Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao would deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on October 16.
Experts in data science, research scientists, policymakers and local farmers will discuss the problems and solutions related to trust among institutions, firms, dynamic and expanding human communities. The discussions would also focus on technologies that can help build a secure food future.
“The conference would help the stakeholders tackle complex themes of trust-building in frameworks that manage ethics, multi-stakeholder coordination, data-driven action and investment in digital agricultural technologies,” Brian King said.
“The future of food can leverage existing digital technologies and those on the anvil,” Peter Carberry, Director-General of ICRISAT, said.
Cash prizes up to $ 1 million for winners of Inspire Challenge, who developed projects to improve the quality of life of farmers using Big Data tools.
“Ten finalists of the 2019 Inspire Challenge have been selected and will pitch their proposals to a panel of expert judges. Of these 10, five winners will get $ 1,00,000 each in cash prizes,” an ICRISAT executive said.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...