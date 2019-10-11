Convention on big data in agriculture at Hyderabad from October 16-18

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) here will host the third annual convention of CGIAR (formerly known as Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research) Platform for Big Data in Agriculture from October 16 to 18.

Delegates from India and abroad would attend the conference, which is being held with the theme ‘Trust: Humans, Machines kicks’.

“We need to increase production, but we also need to preserve and renew ecosystems, manage climate extremes, and deal with depleting soil and land resources. Reliable digital solutions may be the most important tool we have to rise to the challenge--if we can build them,” Brian King, Coordinator for the BIG DATA Platform, has said.

The Big Data in Agriculture Platform is co-led by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

Telangana Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao would deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on October 16.

Experts in data science, research scientists, policymakers and local farmers will discuss the problems and solutions related to trust among institutions, firms, dynamic and expanding human communities. The discussions would also focus on technologies that can help build a secure food future.

“The conference would help the stakeholders tackle complex themes of trust-building in frameworks that manage ethics, multi-stakeholder coordination, data-driven action and investment in digital agricultural technologies,” Brian King said.

“The future of food can leverage existing digital technologies and those on the anvil,” Peter Carberry, Director-General of ICRISAT, said.

Inspire Challenge

Cash prizes up to $ 1 million for winners of Inspire Challenge, who developed projects to improve the quality of life of farmers using Big Data tools.

“Ten finalists of the 2019 Inspire Challenge have been selected and will pitch their proposals to a panel of expert judges. Of these 10, five winners will get $ 1,00,000 each in cash prizes,” an ICRISAT executive said.