Coonoor tea auction offer down 2.51 lakh kg

After the offer of the year’s highest volume for Sale No: 17 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, the volume has fallen by 2.51 lakh kg for Sale No: 18 to be held on Thursday and Friday.

In all, 20.81 lakh kg has been catalogued which includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but most volume is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 20.81 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 19.60 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.21 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 82,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 13.98 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 39,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.62 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 14.70 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.01 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Pascoes Woodlands Green tea, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the entire auctions last week when Radhika Traders bought it for ₹300 a kg. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Oswal Tea Traders bought it for ₹ 296 a kg. Pinewood Estate got ₹ 256, Crosshill Estate Special ₹ 251 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 200.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 98-104 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 155-186 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 96-104 and for the best grades, ₹ 151-200.

The demand has been visibly up in the last few auctions due to increased absorption in the context of rising Covid-19 cases as consumers widely believe across the globe that tea helps in building immunity.