Coonoor tea auction postponed due to technical snag

The Leaf tea auctions of sale 35 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) scheduled for Thursday did not take place due to technical connectivity issues.
“We have decided to postpone the auctions by a day as technicians are working on rectifying the lapse and have promised normalcy in a day’s time. Accordingly, the Leaf Tea auctions will take place on Friday and Dust Tea auctions on Saturday,” L Vairavan, CTTA Vice-Chairman, told BusinessLine.
“Although there are two service providers, we have been facing disruption in connectivity during the auctions many times in the past few weeks. We have appealed to the Tea Board to view the issue seriously and make the service providers rectify all faults to ensure a smooth e-auction process,” he disclosed.
“In particular, we have requested Tea Board to hand over the connectivity responsibility to a stable service provider keeping match with the contemporary market operators,” he revealed.
“Besides, there is need to upgrade the connectivity to match with the advanced technical platform launched by NSEIT. We are concerned at the outdated level resulting in slower operation disproportionate to the speedier functioning of the NSEIT modes,” he observed.
The CTTA is equally concerned at the less suitable infrastructure. “The system in operation at the CTTA premises needs upgradation to be on par with the improved levels of e-auction,” he observed.
“Such frequent disruptions in the auction process pulls down the enthusiasm of the buyers resulting in a lower price realisation in the otherwise buoyant market,” Vairavan added.
