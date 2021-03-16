Agri Business

Coonoor tea auction prices rise; 85% sold

P S SUNDAR Coonoor | Updated on March 16, 2021

After a fortnight of price fall, the average price at Sale 10 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association rose to ₹122.67 a kg from ₹121.86 in the previous auction.

Despite this price rise, 85.48 per cent of the offer was sold against 83.30 per cent in the previous week because of better demand and rise in the quality of the teas on offer.

Crosshill Estate Special Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Vora Sons bought it for ₹ 277 a kg.

Crosshill Estate Special’s Red Dust and Pinewood Estate got ₹ 271 each, Riverside Estate ₹ 234, Shanthi Supreme ₹ 222, Hittakkal Estate and Kannavarai Estate ₹ 215 each, Waver Tree ₹ 213, Vigneshwar Estate and Hiribel Excel ₹ 211 each and Bellatti Estate ₹ 203.

Among orthodox teas, Nonsuch Orthodox got ₹ 250, Havukal ₹ 240, Kairbetta ₹ 239, Kodanad ₹ 235, Devashola and Glendale ₹ 232 each, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 231 and Mailoor ₹ 220.

Published on March 16, 2021
plantations
