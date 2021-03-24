Coonoor tea auction volume crashes to year’s lowest

A volume of 12.36 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 12 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 1.23 lakh kg less than the offer for the previous auction.

This is the lowest volume offered for any CTTA auction so far this year. Frost affecting over 125 hectares in The Nilgiris in the last couple of months has pulled down the harvest and hence the manufacture of teas. Accordingly, the arrival of made tea for the auction has dwindled.

Of the 12.36 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 11.42 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 94,000 kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 67,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.54 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 27,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 2.88 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.21 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.15 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Pinewood Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., topped the entire auctions last week when Belmont Tea Produce and Co bought it for ₹ 303 a kg. This was the only tea which exceeded ₹ 300/kg level. The Broken Pekoe of Pinewood Estate, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., followed at ₹ 289. Among CTC dusts, Crosshill Estate Special’s two grades, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹ 271 and ₹ 265 respectively.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 102-106 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 170-197 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 111-116 and for the best grades, ₹ 170-231.