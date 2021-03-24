Coonoor tea auction volume crashes to year’s lowest

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A volume of 12.36 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale No: 12 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is as much as 1.23 lakh kg less than the offer for the previous auction.
This is the lowest volume offered for any CTTA auction so far this year. Frost affecting over 125 hectares in The Nilgiris in the last couple of months has pulled down the harvest and hence the manufacture of teas. Accordingly, the arrival of made tea for the auction has dwindled.
Of the 12.36 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 11.42 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 94,000 kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 67,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.54 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 27,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 2.88 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.21 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.15 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Pinewood Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., topped the entire auctions last week when Belmont Tea Produce and Co bought it for ₹ 303 a kg. This was the only tea which exceeded ₹ 300/kg level. The Broken Pekoe of Pinewood Estate, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., followed at ₹ 289. Among CTC dusts, Crosshill Estate Special’s two grades, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹ 271 and ₹ 265 respectively.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 102-106 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 170-197 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 111-116 and for the best grades, ₹ 170-231.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...