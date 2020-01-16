Coonoor tea auction volume falls

A volume of 15.92 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 3 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, which will conclude on Friday.

This is some 76,000 kg less than the volume offered for last week’s sale.

Of the 15.92 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.50 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.42 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 93,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 9.62 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 49,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.88 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.55 lakh kg belongs to leaf grades and 5.37 lakh kg, dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust Grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers (GTB), created a new price record last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹302 a kg. In the leaf auctions, Homedale’s tea, auctioned by GTB, topped at ₹271 per kg. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg in both leaf and dust auctions.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-69 a kg for plain leaf grades and ₹125-151 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged ₹64-69 and for the best grades, ₹125-163.