Coonoor tea auction volume falls

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A volume of 15.92 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 3 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, which will conclude on Friday.
This is some 76,000 kg less than the volume offered for last week’s sale.
Of the 15.92 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.50 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.42 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 93,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 9.62 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 49,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.88 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.55 lakh kg belongs to leaf grades and 5.37 lakh kg, dust grades.
Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust Grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers (GTB), created a new price record last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹302 a kg. In the leaf auctions, Homedale’s tea, auctioned by GTB, topped at ₹271 per kg. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg in both leaf and dust auctions.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹62-69 a kg for plain leaf grades and ₹125-151 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged ₹64-69 and for the best grades, ₹125-163.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...