Coonoor tea auction volume rises

A volume of 17.49 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 47 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is some 59,000 kg more than last week’s offer.

Of the 17.49 lakh kg offered, as much as 16.36 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.13 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 69,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.31 lakh kg to CTC.

Among the dusts, only 44,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.05 lakh kg to CTC. In all, 12 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.49 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Tanmay Tea Company for ₹276 a kg. This was higher than the price fetched by even the export-oriented orthodox teas from corporate sector. No other CTC tea from any factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹63-70 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹96-110 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ` 64-69 and for the best grades, ₹101-113.