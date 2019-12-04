Coonoor tea auction volume rises

A volume of 18.27 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 49 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 1.58 lakh kg more than last week’s offer.

Of the 18.27 lakh kg offered, as much as 16.94 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.33 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 80,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 11.99 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 53,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.95 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 12.79 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.48 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Among the CTC teas from bought-leaf factories, only Homedale teas, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200 per kg last week. Of them, Homedale Red Dust tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire CTC auctions when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹275 a kg. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale’s tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹220 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹61-67 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹102-118 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹64-69 and for the best grades, ₹108-120.