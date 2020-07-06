Coonoor tea auctions fetch record price

Bombay Play raises ₹11 crore in pre-Series A from Leo Capital
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
A new price record was created at Sale 27 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association when the Broken Orange Pekoe grade of Vigneshwar Speciality Tea, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing P Ltd was bought by Nisha Enterprises for ₹360 a kg.
“This is the highest price not only in Coonoor but the entire South Indian auctions this week,” Ravichandran Broos, General Manager, Paramount Tea Marketing, told BusinessLine.
“This is the highest price ever fetched by this grade since manufacturing started in our factory 33 years ago,”, said Ramesh Bhojarajan, Managing Partner of Vigneshwar Estate Tea Factory.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹237 a kg and Crosshill Estate Special ₹211.
Among orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹245 followed by Kairbetta ₹220, Glendale ₹211, Nonsuch orthodox ₹209, Lockhart Gold ₹203 and Kilkotagiri ₹200. The average price rose to ₹116.60 a kg from the previous week’s ₹113.14. Sill, nearly 95 per cent of the offer was sold due to increased demand from upcountry buyers, especially in those States where lockdown has been relaxed.
