Coonoor tea auctions resume on buoyant note

The Sale 13 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA), scheduled for March 26 and 27, was held on Monday (April 20) as the offices of CTTA, broker and warehouses were closed following the national lockdown.

The sale reflected buoyancy in tea trade with as much 93.18 per cent of the offer being sold against 64.04 per cent in Sale 12 despite the average price rising significantly to ₹92.08 a kg from ₹ 82.32 in the previous Sale.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹ 300 a kg.

In the CTC Dust tea auction, Homedale’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹280. These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory, corporate or bought leaf in this auction.

In the CTC Leaf auctions, two grades of Pinewood teas fetched ₹ 211 and ₹ 204. Among orthodox teas, Chamraj and Kodanad teas topped each fetching ₹ 241 followed by three grades of Glendale at ₹221, ₹211 and ₹206 and Havukal ₹205.

In all, 11.91 lakh kg was sold against 8.53 lakh kg in the previous sale. With a larger volume being sold at higher average price, the overall earnings rose to ₹10.97 crore from ₹7.02 crore. This marked an increase of ₹ 3.95 crore or a whopping 56.27 per cent.