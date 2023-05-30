Higher arrivals and a subdued demand dragged tea prices at Coonoor auctions resulting in a drop in the average price realisation.

According to traders, the market was on a downward trend in sale 21 and there was better sales activity at these levels. The sales percentage was up thanks to increased tea arrivals from production centres.

The average price realisation was down by ₹4 in the leaf category at ₹93.10 compared to ₹97.57 in the last week. In dust prices, the drop was around ₹3 at ₹106 compared to ₹109 in the previous week.

Global Tea Auctioneer said the offered quantity in the leaf category was 13,56,823 kg of which 88 per cent sold. In dust, the quantity offered was 5,93,385 kg and 77 per cent was sold.

Higher withdrawals

In CTC leaf, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally easier by ₹5-6 with the volume of withdrawals being high. Better medium sorts were also lower by ₹3-4. The mediums and plainer were also lower by ₹3-4.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹5-6. The brokens were easier by ₹4-5 with fair withdrawals. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were generally lower by ₹6 to 8. The better medium sorts were also easier by ₹3-4

The primary orthodox dust grades were barely steady to dearer by ₹5-6 and more at times in line with quality. The secondaries and finer dusts were lower by ₹2-3 with heavy withdrawals.