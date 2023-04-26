Improved export demand coupled with a good support from blenders has lifted CTC leaf prices at Coonoor Tea auctions. High-priced and better liquoring sorts were fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2.

According to traders, the market was buoyant with export demand as is evident from the sales percentage both in leaf and dust grades in sale 16.

Of the quantity of 7,54,958 kg offered, the percentage of sales was 99 per cent. In dust, 98 per cent of the offered quantity of 3,15,125 kg sold.

Mediums and plainer sorts also witnessed good demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5 and more at times in line with quality. The brokens also had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times.

Orthodox dust rule firm

Generally, a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale. In dust CTC, high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were generally lower by ₹4 to 5 and more at times, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹3 to 4 also.

The better medium sorts were barely steady to easier by ₹1 to 2, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹1 to 2. The mediums and plainer sorts were fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times.

The primary orthodox in dust grades were fully firm to dearer by ₹5 to 6 and much more at times. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady around last levels.

