Cooperative dairy model sets an example of decentralised rural economy: PM at Banas Dairy 

The Prime Minister has said the animal husbandry benefits the small farmers the most amidst climatic adversities

Cooperative dairy model has exhibited an example of successful decentralised rural economy and create wealth for the community, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of multiple projects by Banas Dairy at Banaskantha in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Addressing a large gathering of women dairy farmers, and cooperative leaders from across the State, Modi stated that India produces incomparable quantum of milk annually.

"India is the world's largest milk producer and produces about ₹8.5 lakh crore worth of milk annually, which is even higher than the value of wheat and paddy produced in the country. This is the wealth generated by the farmers in villages. It shows an example of decentralised rural economy," said Modi in his address.

Stating that the Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (Banas Dairy) has showed its prowess in areas other than milk production and dairy processing, Modi said the dairy has successfully ventured into areas such as potato processing, animal husbandry, manure management, honey production, energy centres and children education besides setting up a medical college in the district during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Dairy cooperatives benefit small farmers the most. Those with smaller land holding of 2-3 bigha often face uncertain monsoon and water shortage situations. Under such conditions, animal husbandry enables a small farmer to survive and feed his family," he added.

Notably, Banas Dairy — one of the 18 cooperative dairy members of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — has also ventured outside Gujarat and forayed into States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"Banas Dairy has expanded its operations from the land of Lord Somnath in the West to the land of Lord Jagannath in the East," Modi said.

On the second day of his three-day Gujarat tour, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Banas Dairy's new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district.

The greenfield complex is built at a cost of over ₹600 crore, and will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, besides making about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

Along with the dairy complex, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a Bio-CNG plant, and expanded facilities of Banas Dairy to make cheese products and whey powder in Palanpur.

Banaskantha being the hotbed for potato cultivation, provided a suitable proposition for the dairy to set up a potato processing plant to make products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties, etc., with an aim to export them to other countries.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a community radio station dedicated to the animal husbandry — Dudh Vani connecting over five lakh dairy farmers across 1700 villages in the State. This makes it the country's first community radio station dedicated to the cattle-breeders.