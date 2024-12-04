The sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dr Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Advisor to the COP16 Presidency, stresses upon the need to prevent land degradation globally, which has profound implications on food security and livelihoods in developing nations. At COP16, more countries will be encouraged to adopt land degradation neutrality targets, Faqeeha tells businessline in an e-mail interaction.

Excerpts:

Q What are the factors leading to land degradation, and how serious is this issue globally and in India?

Land degradation stems from various human activities that exploit land unsustainably. These include deforestation, intensive farming practices, overgrazing, mining and poor agricultural management techniques that reduce soil fertility and overall ecosystem health.

The scale of this global challenge is huge and only getting larger worldwide. In India, for example, regions like Rajasthan are facing significant pressures from both human activities and climate-related stresses. This global crisis obviously has profound implications for food security, water resources and community stability. The UNCCD estimates that land degradation could cause a 4.7 per cent loss in global GDP by 2050 if left unchecked.

Q Any estimates on how much area has been declared as degraded land and what’s the annual rate is this degradation taking place?

According to UNCCD analysis, up to 40 per cent of the planet’s land is degraded, directly affecting half of humanity, and threatening roughly half of global GDP ($44 trillion). If the situation continues till 2050, UNCCD findings project the additional degradation of an area almost the size of South America. The rate of degradation is also alarming. Globally, we lose land equivalent to four football fields every second, amounting to 100 million hectares annually.

Looking at recent trends, UNCCD data shows persistent declines in productivity across all ecosystems, with grasslands experiencing some of the largest losses. Between 2000 and 2015 alone, for example, five to ten million hectares of forest were destroyed annually, leading to a cumulative global loss of 125 million hectares — an area twice the size of France.

Q Any assessment on the impact of land degradation being carried out on the food security, livelihoods and climate?

The impacts are severe and inter-connected. According to UNCCD research, land degradation has led to a 20 per cent loss of agricultural land, which is projected to result in a 12 per cent decline in global food production by 2040. This directly threatens food security and livelihoods, particularly in developing nations where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy.

The climate implications are equally concerning. The IPCC reports that approximately 24 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions are due to the loss of vegetation, agriculture and other land-use activities — surpassing the transport sector’s 14 per cent.

Q What needs to be done to slowdown or prevent the degradation?

The immediate priority must be to conserve lands and prevent land degradation through promoting sustainable land management practices, reducing subsidies to practices harmful to land and accelerating land restoration efforts. Essential steps include strengthening land tenure rights, improving global monitoring systems and adopting sustainable land management practices.

A priority at COP16 in Riyadh will be encouraging more countries to adopt Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets. This is an essential mechanism to slow land degradation and accelerate restoration. The simple truth, however, is too few countries have signed up to have a global impact. Given their voluntary nature, we also need to improve the monitoring of LDN targets and increase accountability for their delivery. At COP16 in Riyadh, we will work to enhance these frameworks and push for more standardised approaches to measurement and reporting, whilst respecting each nation’s unique challenges.

Q What steps have been taken so far to avoid degradation?

More than 130 countries have already participated in the Land Degradation Neutrality Target Setting Programme, with over 100 determining their national targets. This represents significant progress in global commitment to addressing the issue, however, as an international community we can, and must do more. One relatively quick fix would be for more countries to make commitments, and simultaneously strengthen pre-existing voluntary targets. In reality, the effectiveness of current commitments varies greatly among nations.

The international community has pledged to restore 1.5 billion hectares of degraded land by 2030. Furthermore, during this pivotal conference Saudi Arabia’s UNCCD COP16 Presidency will launch the Riyadh Drought Resilience partnership, a landmark initiative that will bolster global monitoring of drought and strengthen international drought resilience. At COP16 in Riyadh, we will also announce the Riyadh Action Agenda, an ambitious plan to mobilise non-state actors over the course of our two-year presidency, to deliver lasting change.

Q Any steps being taken to create awareness on the land degradation among the user community – largely farmers and also the industry?

Overall, as part of the UNCCD COP16 Presidency, Saudi Arabia’s primary focus is to galvanise the international community, maximise global awareness of the issues, and ensure COP16 in Riyadh is a turning point in how the world tackles land degradation, drought and desertification. These issues are not merely environmental challenges, they are the driving forces behind many global crises, from food insecurity to forced migration.

Awareness-raising efforts are being amplified through various channels, particularly targeting those most affected by, and involved in, land management. The UNCCD estimates that 99.7 per cent of our food comes from land, making farmers crucial stakeholders in this conversation. We’re working to ensure they have access to the latest research, sustainable farming techniques and support mechanisms. For industry, we’re emphasising the business case for sustainable land management. The UNCCD estimates that every dollar invested in restoring degraded lands can yield up to $30 in returns. This compelling economic argument is helping to drive private sector engagement in land restoration efforts.

Q How is the government and society at large responding to tackle land degradation?

Some governments are integrating LDN targets into their national policies and development plans. According to the UNCCD, more than 100 countries have now established specific national targets for land degradation neutrality, demonstrating growing political commitment to addressing this crisis.

The private sector must also step up its involvement, recognising that roughly half of global GDP, $44 trillion, depends on natural capital. We’re seeing increased investment in sustainable land management practices and restoration projects, though more support is urgently needed. At COP16 in Riyadh, we’ll be creating new platforms for collaboration between governments, businesses and civil society organisations.

Q Can degraded land be reclaimed and put to agriculture use? Any instances in the recent past in India?

Yes, degraded land can absolutely be reclaimed and restored to productive agriculture lands, forests, agroforestry and healthy terrestrial habitats. The success stories from regions like Rajasthan’s Lapodia village offer compelling evidence – where revival of traditional water harvesting systems has not only raised water tables but also regenerated degraded grasslands, inspiring over 50 neighbouring villages to adopt similar practices.

Another notable example is the transformation achieved by Renuka Bio Farms in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, which has successfully converted barren wetland into thriving agro-ecological systems. These initiatives demonstrate how combining traditional wisdom with modern techniques can effectively restore degraded land to productive use.

Q How expensive is the land reclamation process? How much of the degraded land can be reclaimed and put to reuse?

According to UNCCD estimates, the global cost of land restoration is approximately $300 billion annually to achieve significant results by 2030. While this figure might seem substantial, it’s actually less than the current agricultural subsidies provided to farmers in developed countries alone. With proper investment and commitment, we believe a significant portion of degraded land can be reclaimed. As I mentioned previously, the international community has already pledged to restore one billion hectares by 2030, though achieving this will require sustained financial support and technical co-operation.

Q Any new technologies being developed to reclaim the degraded lands?

We’re seeing promising developments in monitoring and restoration technologies, including advanced satellite mapping systems, smart agriculture practices and water-efficient irrigation systems. These innovations are helping us precisely to target interventions and optimise resource use in restoration efforts. Digital tools and data analytics are also revolutionising our approach to land restoration. At COP16 in Riyadh, we’ll be showcasing some of these emerging technologies and creating platforms for knowledge sharing between nations. The conference will include special sessions focused on technological innovation and its role in accelerating land restoration efforts.