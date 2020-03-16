Coronavirus indefinitely halts cardamom auctions in Puttady and Bodinayakanur

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
Cardamom auctions both in Puttady in Idukki district and Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu has been indefinitely stopped, due to the prevailing circumstances around the novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.
The auctioneers told BusinessLine that they have received an oral directive from Spices Board in this regard in the morning itself to cancel the auctions in both the centres till further orders.
The auctioneers pointed out that the Community Health Centre in Vandanemdu has issued a directive to the Deputy Director, Spices Park in Puttady on Saturday to discontinue the trading activities in the e-auction centre in view of the large gatherings of people in the auctions.
The order was issued based on a tip-off from the Kerala Special Branch Police. The Medical Officer in the Community Health Centre also directed to restrain all public gatherings in the auction centres until further orders based on the Kerala Government circular to prevent the spreading of the virus.
The virus threat has also forced cardamom traders in Tamil Nadu to seek suspension of auctions and All Cardamom Traders Association in Bodinayakanur has approached the Spices Board to suspend the ensuing auctions both in Bodi and Puttady in Idukki till March 31.
Based on their request, the District Collector in Theni has also appealed the Spices Board to cancel all auctions till the end of this month. The association pointed out that there was a gathering of more than 100 persons on each day in the premises of the auction centres to participate in the trading activities, which extend for the whole day. Since the chances of getting virus infection are easy, traders are scared to take part in the auctions. They also cited the instances of closing down of several institutions in the country because of coronavirus.
