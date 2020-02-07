Coronavirus lays jeera low

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Jeera (cumin seed) prices in spot markets saw a steep fall of over ₹1,500 per quintal or close to 10 per cent in a month. Trade sources said the sharp fall in the spice commodity is because of the coronavirus ourbreak in China, which is the largest buyer of the spice commodity from India.
Spot jeera prices on Thursday were quoted at around ₹14,500-14,600 per quintal at Unjha markets, which is sharply down from ₹16,062 quoted on January 15.
In futures, jeera prices hit a four-year low of ₹13,830 a quintal for March contract on NCDEX. The commodity had hit a lower level of ₹13,060 a quintal four years ago in January 2016.
“China is expected to buy about 50,000 tonnes this year on account of increased consumption. This year, the trade was excited because of our attractive prices and hoped that the Chinese demand would increase. The coronavirus definitely has caused a dent in demand. Usually, the Chinese visit personally to choose and verify quality of their order. But now, due to travel ban and virus fears, it is going to be challenging for them,” Sailesh Shah, Director, Jabs International, one of India’s largest spices exporters, told BusinessLine.
Notably, favourable climatic conditions and improved water availability following good monsoon rains had brightened the prospects for jeera. Farmers in the top growing States of Rajasthan and Gujarat expected about 25-30 per cent higher yield leading to a larger crop this year. The official crop estimates are yet to arrive, but farmers believed that due to increased acreage and favourable climate, there was going to be a higher crop.
The sentiment has already impacted the prices, which was expected to consolidated around ₹15,500 a quintal. But the unexpected global health emergency of coronavirus impacted buying from China, causing a sharp decline in prices in the second half of last month. Jagdeep Garewal, director at Sethji Broking House Pvt Ltd in Ahmedabad, said consolidation in prices was expected amid the higher crop. “But there was no virus threat till early last month. Now that the largest buyer of cumin is facing this threat, there is an impact on prices, which will directly hit India's cumin exports.”
Commenting on the likelihood of further decline in prices, Garewal said there is “not likely to be any further decline in the prices from the current levels because prices have already hit the lowest levels in the past four years. Any further decline will only provide a buying opportunity for traders,” Garewal said.
Since India being the only and major supplier for cumin seed to China, there are thin prospects that China may look to source the spice from other countries. In such a scenario, exporters believe that the Chinese purchases may only get delayed and will spring up once the coronavirus threat disappears.
“Cumin seed is a commodity which can't be substituted by any other product. Also, India being the largest grower, China has to depend on us for it. They can't look for other suppliers nor can they locally grow it overnight to meet their requirement,” Shah of Jabs said.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the statement by the Chinese government on the possible extension of the holiday and the factual position on the spread of the coronavirus.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...