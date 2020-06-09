Cotton Corp’s MSP purchases to top record 1-cr bales

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
State-run Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), which has made a record procurement of about 98 lakh bales so far, will continue to purchase the fibre crop at the minimum support price (MSP) till September, the new Chairman and Managing Director, PK Agarwal, has said.
“We will be there in the market up to September 30. No farmer will be put into trouble,” Agarwal, who took over as CMD of CCI on June 1, said. CCI expects to procure another 5-7 lakh bales and total purchases exceeding 1 crore bales in the 2019-20season.
Purchases by CCI are currently on in Vidarbha, Telangana and Karnataka, where prices are still below the MSP, ruling in the range of ₹4,900-5,250 per quintal. Cotton MSP for 2019-20 is at ₹5,525 per quintal.
Agarwal said the market arrivals are almost complete. In Vidarbha, 92 per cent of the crop has arrived, while Telangana has seen market arrival of 95 per cent. The Cotton Associationof India has revised its projections estimating the 2019-20 crop at 330 lakh bales of 170 kg each.
With slowing market arrivals, the prices have begun improving, a trend that should augur well for CCI, which has announced a discounted pricing scheme recently to liquidate its stocks. CCI has a stock of about 9 lakh bales from 2018-19 season and about 98 lakh bales from the purchases made in the current season.
Trade sources said CCI has seen muted response for its discount scheme, so far, as the prevailing market prices are lower than the discounted price. Cotton prices are currently ruling around ₹35,000 per candy of 356 kgs, while CCI’s discounted price ranges from ₹36,600 to ₹38,400 for the 2018-19 stocks and Rs ₹37100-38900 for the 2019-20 crop.
Agarwal said the discount scheme is structured in such a way that it can cater to all segments of the industry. The bulk buyers have to be compensated with adequate discount, he said.
Agarwal said the Covid lockdown had hit the demand for cotton from the spinning mills. “Now the mills have started functioning, there will be a gradual improvement in demand by the month-end or first week of July. Many of the mills have come up to 50 per cent of their working capacity. Whatever inventory they are having is sufficient to run maximum for one to one and half months,” he said.
“The market is improving now. We are having a close watch on the domestic and the international prices,” Agarwal said, adding that the price offered by CCI was attractive for quality cotton. So far, about 60,000 bales have been sold under the bulk discount scheme.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...