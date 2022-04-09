Cotton crop estimates further lowered to 335 lakh bales for 2021-22

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has reduced its cotton crop estimate for the year 2021-22 (October to September) to 335.13 lakh bales (each of 170 kg), with key states Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka likely to show a dip in output.

On Saturday, the trade body trimmed its crop estimate by eight lakh bales from the previous month's estimate of 343.13 lakh bales. However, this is the second downward revision since the start of the season in October 2021, from initial crop estimates of 360.13 lakh bales for the season.

CAI's Crop Committee has projected a dip in cotton crop by two lakh bales each in Gujarat and Telangana, while output will be lower by 1.5 lakh bales in Maharashtra and one lakh bales in Karnataka, besides other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha likely to see some dip in output.

The Committee has recorded total arrivals of 262.68 lakh bales between October 2021 to March 2022. The total supplies including the arrivals, imports and the carry-forward stock is estimated at 343.68 lakh bales as on March 31, 2022.

"Upto March 31, 2022, around 80 per cent of cotton arrivals are over. According to the CAI records, for the cotton seasons 2017-18 to 2019-20, around 20 per cent of total crop arrivals will come in the second half of the year i.e. from April 1 to September 30," said CAI in a statement.

On the consumption side, a total 175 lakh bales is said to be consumed between the six months, while the export shipments up to March 31, 2022, are estimated by the CAI at 35 lakh bales.

The stock position at the end of March 2022 is estimated at 133.68 lakh bales, including 75 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 58.68 lakh bales with the CCI, Maharashtra Federation, and others, including MNCs, traders, ginners, and MCX, including the cotton sold but not delivered.

Cotton imports are estimated at 15 lakh bales, which is higher by 5 lakh bales compared to the imports estimated at 10 lakh bales for the previous crop year 2020-21. Asccording to the CAI records, so far till March 31, 2022 about 6 lakh bales are estimated to have arrived at the Indian Ports.

For the exports, a total of 35 lakh bales are estimated to have been shipped till March 31, while total exports are estimated at 45 lakh bales for the season.

The trade body has estimated closing stock of 40.13 lakh bales by the end of the season on September 30, 2022.

Notably, the processed cotton prices have crossed Rs 90,000 and quoted at Rs 91,500 per candy of 356 kg on April 9, 2022. This indicates about 100 per cent jump in prices in the past one year from Rs 45,600 per candy on April 9, 2021.