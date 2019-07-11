CAI trims cotton crop estimate to 312 lakh bales

The cotton crop estimate for the year 2018-19 has been trimmed further to 312 lakh bales (each of 170 kg) as a severe water shortage in key growing regions such as Maharashtra and Telangana has shrunk the output. Trade body Cotton Association of India (CAI) reduced its crop estimate by three lakh bales from 315 lakh bales projected last month.

For the Northern Zone, the CAI has retained its crop estimate at the same level as its previous month’s estimate of 59 lakh bales, while that for the Central Zone has been increased by 30,000 bales to 180.18 lakh bales.

The estimate for Gujarat has been raised by 3.50 lakh bales from last month while the figures for Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been reduced by 2.88 lakh bales and 7,000 bales, respectively.

The cotton crop for the Southern zone has been reduced by 3.25 lakh bales to 68.50 lakh bales (from 71.75 lakh bales).