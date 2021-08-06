Cotton, paddy, redgram gain in Telangana as late rains fill up reservoirs

With almost all reservoirs brimming with water after two weeks of copious rains, kharif sowing is in full swing in Telangana. Paddy, cotton and redgram have made significant gains over last year’s acreage.

The aggregate storage capacity in all reservoirs stands at 861 tmc as on today against 440 tmc last year.

After reaping good returns despite a bad patch towards the end of the procurement season, farmers have sown paddy in 11.30 lakh hectares as on today against 6.75 lakh ha last year.

Paddy farmers are now busy sowing the staple crop across the State. Though the average paddy area is put at 13.75 lakh ha, the State has been exceeding it in the last two-three seasons.

Focus on paddy

Cotton, the other major crop in the State with an average area of 20 lakh ha, too, is witnessing significant growth in area. The State government, which has asked the farmers to reduce the excess focus on paddy, wants them to increase cotton area to well beyond 28.30 lakh ha.

The officials are hoping to cross the targeted acreage as sowings are expected to continue for a week or two.

Farmers have so far covered 20.23 lakh ha as on today against 18.55 lakh ha last year.

Redgram, too, has reported good growth as farmers have covered 3.5 lakh ha so far against 2.83 lakh ha. The State grows the pulse crop in 3.47 ha.

Maize, however, saw a decline, with farmers sowing the crop in 2.37 lakh ha so far against 3.22 lakh ha last year.

Credit woes

Though sowing has picked up after the rains, farmers continue to face challenges in accessing institutional credit. The government has not completed the loan waiver that it has promised. They should have deferred spending on other schemes and completed the waiver,” said T Sagar, State Secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham.

“Denied access to institutional credit, they had to depend on private lenders at high interests, increasing the cost of productions,” he said.