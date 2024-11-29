The Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption (CCPC) has estimated the fibre crop’s output at 299.26 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) for the 2024-25 crop year (October-September) — down 8 per cent from the 325.22 lakh bales last crop year.

The dip in production is mainly on account of a decline in the area under cotton this year at 113.60 lakh hectares, down 10 per cent from126.88 lakh hectares (lh) a year ago. However, the yields are higher at 447.84 kg/ha, per CCPC’s projections over 435.75 kg/ha last crop year.

Lower than CAI estimate

The CCPC’s output projections are a tad lower than the estimates of trade body Cotton Association of India (CAI), which pegged the cotton production at 302 lakh bales.

Per CCPC’s estimate, the acreage in the Northern Zone comprising Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, declined to 12.38 lh (17.96 lh). Cotton production in the Northern Zone is projected to decline to 33.05 lakh bales(47.60 lakh bales). However, the yields are estimated higher at 453.04 kg/ha (450.96 kg).

In the largest producing area of Central Zone comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the cotton acreage declined to 69.88 lh (75.47 lh), per CCPC. Cotton production in the Central zone is estimated to be 182.93 lakh bales (189.03 lakh bales). Yields this year are forecast to be rising to 445.02 kg per hctare (425.80 kg).

Similarly, in the Southern Zone comprising Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the acreage is down marginally at 29.58 lh (31.13 lh). Production is estimated at 78.01 lakh bales (81.28 lakh bales) and yields are projected to be higher at 448.33 kg/ha (443.8 kg/ha).

