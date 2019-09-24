Cotton Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Surajgarh(Raj)386.0038.85846.0054005513-
Kosikalan(UP)150.00200630.00522052200.19
Suratgarh(Raj)84.00270034412.0052755351-0.47
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)61.70585.561905.3047156130-
Haveri(Kar)54.00-54.006050--
Amreli(Guj)51.50692.31692.40640058807.56
Goluwala(Raj)47.001858.337149.10530055009.28
Rajkot(Guj)40.00NC12794.00612562506.52
Bareta(Pun)25.80-25.804960--6.77
Bhesan(Guj)25.00-79.34391.0045355200-4.53
Khair(UP)20.005.26135.3050005000-
Haathras(UP)20.00NC163.10560056004.67
Kolathur(TN)18.0020820.1347004700-11.32
Boha(Pun)17.00-17.004950--
Bellary(Kar)16.00150017.0054694508-
Sangat(Pun)15.00-15.005100--
Gangavalli(TN)7.00239.81189.5652005200-
Savarkundla(Guj)4.003001088.8046986000-6.04
Morbi(Guj)3.20-85.32248.1046254902-12.37
Jasdan(Guj)3.00NC1465.00124512706.50
Gingee(TN)2.30-54.994.2354505626-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.10753.3042505100-
Visavadar(Guj)1.70-58.54118.0041255665-10.81
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC92.00480046002.13
Jamnagar(Guj)0.90-99.46608.6033755155-
Published on September 24, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)