Cotton Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:43:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.00480048002.13
Published on September 25, 2019
