Cotton Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Goluwala(Raj)66.9042.347216.0053515300-3.15
Khair(UP)22.0010157.3050005000-
Thiruppananthal(TN)9.0012.5150.66450053004.65
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.00480049002.13
Published on September 27, 2019
