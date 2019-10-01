Cotton Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:47:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1745.001977.3817560.00548552755.79
Surajgarh(Raj)220.00-43.011286.0055005400-
Halvad(Guj)162.587869.61966.28475043503.26
Kosikalan(UP)136.00-9.33527.0052605220-0.75
Gangavalli(TN)90.002508.7253.1541005600-24.07
Bijay Nagar(Raj)28.00115.381048.8049004700-3.92
Haathras(UP)16.00-20116.0056005600NC
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC30.0055005200-
Thiruppananthal(TN)9.00NC106.0045004500-18.03
Unava(Guj)6.20-90.81699.4050055725-13.03
Haveri(Kar)5.00NC41.00570053382.70
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.00480048002.13
Visavadar(Guj)0.90-47.0665.9035304125-25.92
Published on October 01, 2019
