Cotton Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:14:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Surajgarh(Raj)272.0023.641830.0054005500-
Goluwala(Raj)227.70240.364240.8052505351NC
Kosikalan(UP)100.00-26.47727.0052505260-0.94
Bareta(Pun)35.0035.6695.8050404960-5.26
Savarkundla(Guj)20.00400419.8042504698-23.15
Bijay Nagar(Raj)19.00-32.141086.8047504900-6.86
Haathras(UP)12.00-25140.0056005600NC
Jasdan(Guj)7.00133.33839.0010001245-14.46
Visavadar(Guj)3.30266.6772.5043353530-9.02
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.00480048002.13
Published on October 03, 2019
