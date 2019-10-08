Cotton Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:50:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2068.0018.5121696.00523554852.59
Malout(Pun)90.50311.36652.0051155595-0.49
Boha(Pun)50.00194.12117.0049504950-
Bareta(Pun)28.60-18.29153.0050005040-6.02
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.0047004800NC
Published on October 08, 2019
