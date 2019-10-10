Cotton Prices

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Cotton
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|2167.00
|4.79
|26030.00
|5245
|5235
|1.06
|Halvad(Guj)
|425.76
|161.88
|1817.80
|4900
|4750
|6.52
|Goluwala(Raj)
|294.80
|29.47
|4830.40
|5131
|5250
|-3.19
|Rajkot(Guj)
|200.00
|400
|6876.00
|5000
|6125
|-11.11
|Surajgarh(Raj)
|155.00
|-43.01
|2140.00
|5400
|5400
|-
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|30.00
|57.89
|1146.80
|5300
|4750
|-1.85
|Bagasara(Guj)
|18.00
|620
|77.40
|4262
|5735
|0.76
|Thiruppur(TN)
|8.96
|634.43
|54.14
|6500
|5500
|-
|Visavadar(Guj)
|8.80
|166.67
|90.10
|3900
|4335
|-18.15
|Haathras(UP)
|8.50
|-29.17
|157.00
|5700
|5600
|4.59
|Mahur(Mah)
|8.00
|-20
|26.00
|4250
|5600
|-9.57
|Chotila(Guj)
|6.00
|300
|345.76
|4800
|5100
|-6.34
|Dhoraji(Guj)
|5.30
|278.57
|415.90
|4280
|5975
|-24.65
|Siddhpur(Guj)
|4.20
|-80.77
|356.24
|5000
|5877
|-6.58
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|69.00
|4700
|4700
|14.63
|Vikkiravandi(TN)
|0.70
|-50
|5.50
|4200
|5112
|-
