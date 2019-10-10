Cotton Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:08:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2167.004.7926030.00524552351.06
Halvad(Guj)425.76161.881817.80490047506.52
Goluwala(Raj)294.8029.474830.4051315250-3.19
Rajkot(Guj)200.004006876.0050006125-11.11
Surajgarh(Raj)155.00-43.012140.0054005400-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)30.0057.891146.8053004750-1.85
Bagasara(Guj)18.0062077.40426257350.76
Thiruppur(TN)8.96634.4354.1465005500-
Visavadar(Guj)8.80166.6790.1039004335-18.15
Haathras(UP)8.50-29.17157.00570056004.59
Mahur(Mah)8.00-2026.0042505600-9.57
Chotila(Guj)6.00300345.7648005100-6.34
Dhoraji(Guj)5.30278.57415.9042805975-24.65
Siddhpur(Guj)4.20-80.77356.2450005877-6.58
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.004700470014.63
Vikkiravandi(TN)0.70-505.5042005112-
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)