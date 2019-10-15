Cotton Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:51:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2477.00-33.3138412.0051055155-2.67
Surajgarh(Raj)628.00-3.094692.0053755350-
Goluwala(Raj)416.6041.325663.6051365131-4.00
Anthiyur(TN)101.70-203.404949--
Manvi(Kar)65.00NC1036.0046244942-10.96
Bijay Nagar(Raj)33.00101212.8054005300NC
Khair(UP)30.0036.36137.8044505000-
Bagasara(Guj)25.0038.89127.40437042623.31
Dhoraji(Guj)11.30NC461.1046304255-19.20
Kosikalan(UP)6.00NC751.00531053152.91
Chotila(Guj)4.0060358.7651005100-0.49
Dhansura(Guj)4.0033.33109.0042505225-20.56
Gangavalli(TN)3.00-14.2913.0040504050-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50-5019.12450045008.43
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC73.004800480014.29
Published on October 15, 2019
