Cotton Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:01:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Ch. Dadri(Har)429.603480871.2053005700-
Bodeli(Guj)12.00757.143068.9852005350-5.45
Dhoraji(Guj)11.602.65484.3050054630-12.65
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)11.0029.411034.4352006000-5.45
Chotila(Guj)4.5012.5367.7651005100-0.49
Thiruppur(TN)1.48-83.4857.1060006500-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.20-98.341820.3251006000-7.27
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)1.00-99.011485.3251006000-7.27
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.3321.124850450016.87
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC75.00480048002.13
Published on October 17, 2019
