Cotton Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:15:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)4250.0071.5846912.0050205105-4.29
Surajgarh(Raj)689.009.716070.0053505375-
Goluwala(Raj)265.50-36.276194.6051345136-4.04
Rajkot(Guj)260.00-27.788116.0053254750-3.18
Patan(Guj)249.26-55.271055.7246705370-
Jasdan(Guj)170.002328.571179.0010701000-8.47
Rajula(Guj)154.0015300500.5043035603-26.54
Unava(Guj)133.202048.39965.8051255005-13.21
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)71.803319.05146.9045004250-
Manvi(Kar)59.00-9.231154.00549646245.39
Siddhpur(Guj)35.26739.52426.7649505000-7.51
Kalawad(Guj)29.60-59.204550--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)23.00-30.31258.8052005400-3.70
Visavadar(Guj)20.15128.98130.4051253900-12.54
Haathras(UP)19.20125.88195.4054005700-2.70
Jamnagar(Guj)16.001677.78198.6045883375-
Bagasara(Guj)14.50-42156.404775437012.88
Bellary(Kar)13.00-18.7543.0048315469-
Shorapur(Kar)13.00-26.005459--
Nizar(Guj)10.900.9359.2042955965-12.35
Becharaji(Guj)10.0066.6770.0042704977-5.68
Dhoraji(Guj)8.10-30.17500.5048805005-14.83
Mansa(Guj)8.0050.3834.0737505450-
Thiruppananthal(TN)8.00-11.11122.0042004500-10.71
Chotila(Guj)6.0033.33379.7651005100-0.49
Kosikalan(UP)4.00-33.33759.00532053103.10
Bhanvad(Guj)3.0020027.125200485025.30
Gangavalli(TN)2.00-33.3317.0040504050-
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)1.00NC1487.3245255100-17.73
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.00480048002.13
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)0.80-33.331821.9245255100-17.73
Gingee(TN)0.80-2018.2051005000-7.27
Published on October 18, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)