Cotton Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 01:00:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Manvi(Kar)182.00208.471518.00528354961.30
Dholka(Guj)49.0081.48152.0051505150-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)30.0030.431318.8054005200NC
Chotila(Guj)10.0066.67399.7651005100-7.27
Thiruppananthal(TN)8.00NC138.0042004200-10.71
Dindigul(TN)3.005012.985250528023.53
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00-33.3331.124850520016.87
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.00480048002.13
Published on October 21, 2019
