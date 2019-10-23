Cotton Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:34:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)3137.008.2858980.0048804935-6.96
Goluwala(Raj)681.80156.87558.2050215134-6.15
Surajgarh(Raj)405.00-41.226880.0053255350-
Sindhanur(Kar)150.00154.24359.005400520031.71
Manvi(Kar)88.00-16.981906.00550055005.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)38.00-51474.80550055001.85
Thalaivasal(TN)35.17241.4680.6440205100-
Gandhwani(MP)27.90-55.804509--
Haathras(UP)20.004.17235.4055005400-0.90
Chotila(Guj)12.009.09445.7651005100-7.27
Kosikalan(UP)4.307.5767.60533053203.29
Gingee(TN)3.2039.13100.6351005450-
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC39.125000520020.48
Gangavalli(TN)2.00NC21.0040504050-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.00490049004.26
Bodeli(Guj)0.70-94.843097.5253505350-2.28
Published on October 23, 2019
