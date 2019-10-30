Cotton Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:37:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1001.00-68.0960982.0049654880-7.28
Surajgarh(Raj)425.00124.878108.0053255350-
Goluwala(Raj)416.60-38.98391.4050605021-6.78
Manvi(Kar)120.0011.112362.0048004856-12.52
Boha(Pun)20.00NC197.0049604960-
Haathras(UP)20.00NC275.4056005500-1.75
Bijay Nagar(Raj)11.00-71.051496.8053005500-7.83
Thiruppananthal(TN)5.00400166.005500450016.92
Published on October 30, 2019
