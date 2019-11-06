Cotton Prices

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Cotton
|Chotila(Guj)
|15.50
|29.17
|476.76
|5100
|5100
|-7.27
|Rajpipla(Guj)
|3.00
|100
|464.60
|5150
|5150
|14.44
|Gooti(AP)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|5600
|-
|-
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|89.00
|4600
|4400
|-11.54
