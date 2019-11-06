Cotton Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:02:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Chotila(Guj)15.5029.17476.7651005100-7.27
Rajpipla(Guj)3.00100464.605150515014.44
Gooti(AP)1.00-2.005600--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.0046004400-11.54
Published on November 06, 2019
