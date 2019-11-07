Cotton Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:39:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2888.00112.3569478.0050755030-3.70
Goluwala(Raj)320.40-13.159770.0051505100-4.19
Manvi(Kar)111.00-9.762830.0048234865-12.10
Khair(UP)60.00100257.8046004450-
Kinwat(Mah)50.0047.06306.0041505200-27.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)35.00133.331596.8054005300-6.09
Chotila(Guj)20.0029.03516.7651005100-7.27
Haathras(UP)7.00-27.08318.6054005300-5.26
Bhanvad(Guj)3.005049.125000500020.48
Gooti(AP)1.00NC4.0056005600-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.0046004600-11.54
Moolanur(TN)0.76-99.391112.25650057509.24
Published on November 07, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)