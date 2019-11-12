Cotton Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:52:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2766.0018.179694.0050055055-5.03
Manvi(Kar)380.00-38.314822.0048084915-12.37
Surajgarh(Raj)363.00109.839636.0052255300-
Bodeli(Guj)273.27212.813818.7845004500-20.70
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)261.1094.12615.5645004500-20.70
Dhandhuka(Guj)136.506104.55772.8045805500-18.94
Dhoraji(Guj)104.709.06932.9048304880-18.20
Sindhanur(Kar)100.00354.55603.005400520031.71
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)27.5229.811591.7645004600-20.70
Chotila(Guj)15.00-25586.7651005100-7.27
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)8.5088.891062.0345004500-20.70
Thiruppananthal(TN)8.00NC208.0045004500-4.34
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00-33.3359.125000500020.48
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.0041004400-16.33
Published on November 12, 2019
