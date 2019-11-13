Cotton Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:06:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Gondal(Guj)4965.00-9930.004705--
Suratgarh(Raj)1443.00-47.8382580.0049505005-6.07
Ellanabad(Har)825.50-1651.005100--
Manvi(Kar)562.0047.895946.0049164808-9.70
Goluwala(Raj)360.4412.510490.8850255150-8.82
Babra(Guj)320.00-640.004800--
Surajgarh(Raj)230.00-36.6410096.0052005225-
Bodeli(Guj)140.86-48.454100.5046004500-16.36
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)101.72-61.042819.0046004500-15.98
Dhoraji(Guj)100.00-4.491132.9049054830-15.14
Dhandhuka(Guj)88.00-35.53948.8043954580-22.21
Raisingh Nagar(Raj)69.00-138.004850--
Una(Guj)60.00-120.004650--4.12
Dhrol(Guj)37.201450118.5041155435-16.45
Thandla(MP)30.00-92.22288.7960005300-
Rajpipla(Guj)24.00275525.405150515014.44
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)21.20149.411104.4346004500-17.12
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.00-42.861636.8050005400-12.28
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)18.50-32.781628.7643004500-21.82
Chotila(Guj)18.0020622.7651005100-7.27
Annur(TN)12.00-2078.04500050004.17
Mahur(Mah)10.0010070.0041253900-12.23
Thiruppananthal(TN)7.00-12.5222.0045004500-4.34
Haathras(UP)6.00NC342.6055005700-3.51
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC63.124650500012.05
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC97.0044004100-10.20
Published on November 13, 2019
