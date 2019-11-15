Cotton Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:00:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Gondal(Guj)4924.00-0.8319778.0047054705-
Suratgarh(Raj)1495.003.685570.0051054950-4.85
Surajgarh(Raj)242.005.2210580.0052505200-
Goluwala(Raj)226.97-37.0310944.8250505025-9.74
Halvad(Guj)224.86-77.584273.6445505150-22.22
Bodeli(Guj)149.305.994399.1045004600-18.18
Maur(Pun)113.004.63442.0051405125-
Rajula(Guj)83.80-45.58668.1041884303-28.51
Visavadar(Guj)79.50294.54289.4048005125-18.09
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)52.27-48.612923.5443504600-20.55
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)44.06138.161716.8843504300-20.91
Bijay Nagar(Raj)36.00801708.8051005000-10.53
Thandla(MP)32.006.672352.7960006000-
Dhoraji(Guj)30.70-69.31194.3049304905-14.71
Limdi(Guj)29.0070.59160.60443054135.48
Khair(UP)20.00-20347.8047504700-12.84
Chotila(Guj)15.00-16.67652.7650005100-9.09
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)10.91-48.541126.2545004600-18.92
Rajpipla(Guj)8.00-66.67541.405150515014.44
Haathras(UP)2.50-58.33347.6054505500-4.39
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC67.12450046508.43
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.20-2.405100--
Gooti(AP)1.00NC8.0048005550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.0044004400-10.20
Published on November 15, 2019
