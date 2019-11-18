Cotton Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:42:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jamnagar(Guj)1028.0063252254.6049634588-
Rajkot(Guj)610.0052.510136.0048005250-16.52
Surajgarh(Raj)250.003.3111080.0052005250-
Kalawad(Guj)198.30569.93455.8045004550-
Unava(Guj)172.1029.21310.0050055125-14.52
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)160.0077.78770.0050006250-17.36
Khedbrahma(Guj)150.00-703795.0044275290-
Lakhani(Guj)108.00157.14258.0047255500-
Manavdar(Guj)106.60195.29447.80505056001.71
Dhoraji(Guj)105.302431404.9048304930-17.51
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)83.5389.581883.9443004350-21.82
Bodeli(Guj)83.11-44.334565.3246004500-16.36
Visavadar(Guj)76.90-3.27443.2045254800-22.78
Thandla(MP)73.00128.122498.7965006000-
Maur(Pun)55.00-51.33552.0051405140-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)37.002.781782.8052005100-8.77
Rajpipla(Guj)36.00350613.405200515015.56
Khair(UP)30.0050407.8048004750-11.11
Savanur(Kar)25.0038.8968.005131434320.47
Chotila(Guj)21.0040694.7645005000-18.92
Jalna(Badnapur)(Mah)20.00-13.04167.0047005200-14.55
Limdi(Guj)18.00-37.93196.604875443016.07
Annur(TN)15.0025108.04500050004.17
Sindhanur(Kar)13.00-87629.005050540023.17
Modasa(Guj)10.0010052.6041504375-25.89
Gadag(Kar)5.00-16.6716.00492652770.53
Kapadvanj(Guj)4.00-88.342.2037004975-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)3.00-2513.0040255285-16.15
Haathras(UP)3.0020353.6054005450-5.26
Vagodiya(Guj)2.90-5.804000--
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)2.40-781131.0546004500-17.12
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC71.12450045008.43
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.50255.4052005100-
Gooti(AP)1.00NC10.0049004800-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.0044004400-10.20
Published on November 18, 2019
