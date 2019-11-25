Cotton Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:26:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)700.0014.7511536.0048504800-14.91
Bodeli(Guj)204.69146.294974.7048004600-12.42
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)122.6446.822129.2243004300-21.10
Nargunda(Kar)51.00131.82147.0048804311-15.34
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)37.0814451205.2148004600-12.33
Moolanur(TN)33.004242.111178.2556006500-5.88
Chotila(Guj)30.0057.89792.7651005100-8.11
Haathras(UP)4.0033.33367.60540056005.88
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC79.1245004500-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.0043004200-14.00
Published on November 25, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)