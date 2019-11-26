Cotton Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:10:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)1721.0015.1289012.0050305105-9.04
Goluwala(Raj)348.07126.9911947.6450505100-8.18
Dhoraji(Guj)112.808.151839.1049554905-11.99
Rajpipla(Guj)102.50-181068.405200525015.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)60.0017.652004.8051005200-10.53
Chotila(Guj)15.00-50822.7651005100-8.11
Dindigul(TN)5.0040024.985250525023.53
Haathras(UP)3.50-12.5374.60550054007.84
Gooti(AP)1.00NC14.0047504450-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.0043004300-15.69
Vedachandur(TN)1.0028.2113.785250525023.53
Published on November 26, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)